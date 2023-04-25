Doctor warns against Tik Tok challenge that encourages young people to ingest excessive amounts of Benadryl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Children and teenagers are participating in a Tik Tok trend where they ingest dangerous amounts of Benadryl in order to experience hallucinations; some have died.

Tik Tok is a poplar app among teens and many adults. The app is widely known for its outrageous videos and challenges. Many of the challenges are safe, but one dangerous challenge in particular, is gaining popularity. The FDA is warning about a growing social media trend that involves allergy medication.

KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego has more on the dangerous trend we want to warn you about.

The challenge encourages youths to take dangerous amounts of diphenhydramine, which is typically found in products like Benadryl. This trend, like many others, contain serious consequences that can be fatal.

Doctor EJ Mayeaux, professor of family medicine at LSU Health Shreveport, explains how the challenge works.

“What’s happening is that they are taking way over the recommended amount of Benadryl or diphenhydramine which is its other name. But like any drug, it can harm you,” he said.

High doses spark hallucinations, heart problems, comas, seizures and can cause death. The FDA recommends parents lock up medicines to prevent accidental poisonings by children and misuse by teens.

“To parents, be involved. Know what your kids are doing and thinking and certainly what they are taking. Most people, at least in my house, we have Benadryl for allergies and bee stings and so forth, so it is pretty common around the house. But obviously, if it is misused or abused, it can cause even death as an example of some of the cases we are talking about now,” Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said.

Benadryl is safe in the prescribed dosage. Parents should encourage their teens and caregivers to read directions for proper consumption of any medication.

