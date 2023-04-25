Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope

A couple in Texas is accused of forcibly tattooing their children. (Source: KTRE)
By KTRE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - A mother and stepfather have been arrested after they allegedly tattooed their children.

KTRE reports that Megan Mae Farr and Gunner Farris are accused of tying the children down and forcibly giving them tattoos. One child was reportedly given a tattoo on their foot, the other on their shoulder.

Investigators say that the parents tied the children down with a rope, covered their mouths with tape, and covered their eyes with a rag as the tattoos were being made.

An affidavit alleges that the parents sought to conceal the kids’ tattoos by cutting, scraping and scrubbing the tattooed areas. They also attempted to remove the ink by rubbing lemon juice.

Authorities say Megan Mae Farr has been charged with two counts of injury to a child and unlawful restraint, while Gunner Farr is facing a charge of unlawful restraint.

According to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, the children were taken in by child protective services.

Copyright 2023 KTRE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being shot by Shreveport police during a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. April 23,...
Man shot and killed by police during traffic stop on Mansfield Rd. identified by coroner
A protest was held outside the Shreveport Police Department Monday, April 24, 2023 after a man...
Protest held outside SPD after deadly officer-involved shooting; mayor releases statement
Man found dead on shore of Caddo Lake after fishing trip
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
RPSO investigating after a PPD officer involved shooting left one suspect dead (Sunday, April...
Three fatal officer-involved shootings over the weekend across Louisiana

Latest News

Think First holding 6th Annual Crawfish Boil fundraiser
Think First holding 6th Annual Crawfish Boil fundraiser
Man shares experience witnessing officer-involved shooting
Man shares experience witnessing officer-involved shooting
Ronald 'Bubba' Fletcher shares personal experience with reckless driving
Ronald 'Bubba' Fletcher shares personal experience with reckless driving
FILE - Tucker Carlson attends the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf...
Past Fox firings carry lessons for network after Carlson
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Palm Beach County, Fla., Sheriff's Office shows...
Florida’s killer clown case finally ends with plea deal