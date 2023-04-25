Community forum held regarding tax millages, community safety

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A community meeting was held Monday evening to discuss the renewal of tax millages.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux, police Chief Wayne Smith and other community partners gathered to discuss topics of upcoming tax millages and community safety. The forum took place on April 24 at A. B. Palmer Recreation Center located on Line Avenue and 79th Street.

The April election is just a few days away. On the ballot for Shreveport, the run-off for city marshal and six tax renewals. Arceneaux talked with residents and voters about the renewals during the forum.

“The people came out to listen and hopefully they were convinced that they should vote on these millages on Saturday. They learned a lot about their city, and I learned a lot about their neighborhoods,” he said.

The six millages include:

Street improvements

Recreation facilities

City wages and salaries

Police and fire uniform and equipment

Pensions for city employees

The police three platoon system

The millages that are being reauthorized are existing taxes that have been on the books for many years, some as long as 1941; the most recent was 1970.

“It’s very important that we continue these. There’s no tax increase. These are the same amounts that people paid in the last two years,” Arceneaux explained.

Ronald Cothran, President of South Shreveport Voters League, said he put the event together to get word out about the election.

“The importance of doing this event is so people can make an intelligent decision on voting in reference to the millage and the requirements and how it will affect the city as a whole,” Cothran said.

Some people said they came to the event to address other concerns as well.

“It’s some things that are very violent that’s been happening on our street on Rainbow Drive the last few weeks. I’m here to talk to the police officers, talk to the mayor and let them know that I’m more like a voice for the elderly there. And what we want is better protection from the Shreveport Police Department,” Tina Pennywell-Thrower, of Eden Garden, said.

Cothran said people have to show up at the polls.

“We have to get out and vote. I would never tell anyone who to vote for, but we have to get out and vote,” Cothran said.

The April election is Saturday, April 29.

