Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Carrie Fisher to receive posthumous Walk of Fame star

Carrie Fisher will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the unofficial "Star Wars"...
Carrie Fisher will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the unofficial "Star Wars" day.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Carrie Fisher is set to receive a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame next week.

Her daughter, actress Billie Lourd, will be accepting the star on her behalf.

Fisher will be honored May 4. The day is known as the unofficial “Star Wars” day due to the phrase, “May the fourth be with you.”

Fisher had a diverse career as an Emmy Award-nominated television actress and novel author, but she was always best known for her portrayal of Princess Leia Organa in the “Star Wars” franchise.

Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said Fisher’s star will be across the street from the star of her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

Fisher will join her “Star Wars” co-stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on the Walk of Fame.

She died in 2016 at 60 years old.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being shot by Shreveport police during a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. April 23,...
Man shot and killed by police during traffic stop on Mansfield Rd. identified by coroner
A protest was held outside the Shreveport Police Department Monday, April 24, 2023 after a man...
Protest held outside SPD after deadly officer-involved shooting; mayor releases statement
Man found dead on shore of Caddo Lake after fishing trip
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
RPSO investigating after a PPD officer involved shooting left one suspect dead (Sunday, April...
Three fatal officer-involved shootings over the weekend across Louisiana

Latest News

Think First holding 6th Annual Crawfish Boil fundraiser
Think First holding 6th Annual Crawfish Boil fundraiser
Ronald 'Bubba' Fletcher shares personal experience with reckless driving
Ronald 'Bubba' Fletcher shares personal experience with reckless driving
A toxicology report from the hospital showed Ocampo had a blood alcohol level of .338, four...
Police: Man accused of driving with blood alcohol level of .338 crashes into 3 cars, killing teen
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, April...
Jury selection begins in rape lawsuit against Trump
GRAPHIC: Officer-involved shooting death of Joseph Dewayne Taylor