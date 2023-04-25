Getting Answers
15+ units respond to officer-involved shooting on Fulton Street

An officer-involved shooting reportedly happened on Fulton Street near Wallace and Linwood...
An officer-involved shooting reportedly happened on Fulton Street near Wallace and Linwood avenues in Shreveport on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday evening, emergency crews responded to the second officer-involved shooting in Shreveport in two days. On Sunday, April 23, Joseph Dewayne Taylor, 33, was shot and killed by Shreveport police during a traffic stop on Mansfield Road.

ANOTHER OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

On April 25, at least 17 units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to Fulton Street between Wallace and Linwood avenues. That’s not far from Forest Park Cemetery just west of I-49.

According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, police responded to the scene at 4:18 p.m. Louisiana State Police also responded to the scene.

This is a developing situation. No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

