Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Warmer today and staying dry; rain trending downward

By Austin Evans
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! We have some good news for the start of your workweek. Not only is it going to be warmer today compared to the weekend, but it will be dry as well. Also, the rain chances this week have trended significantly downward. Today, highs near 70 degrees are expected across the ArkLaTex. Sunshine during the afternoon hours is expected but there will still be some clouds present. Tonight lows will drop to the mid-50s. Despite the better-looking rain chances, we will remain below average all this week. As for tomorrow, only a slight chance for rain remains, it will be isolated at best, from what we can tell.

By midweek, a series of upper-level disturbances will arrive from the west bringing increasing storm chances across the ArkLaTex. Right now, any rain looks spotty with the best chances of more widespread storms likely Wednesday night into early Thursday. Overall our severe weather potential looks low but we could have some stronger storms on Wednesday that produce hail and wind, especially in our western zones.

Temperatures during this period will continue to run slightly below average with highs in the low to mid-70s. By the end of the week and into the weekend, another cold front will sweep southeast bringing more below-average temperatures. Highs by Saturday and Sunday will only reach the 60s and low 70s once again.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being shot by Shreveport police during a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. April 23,...
Man shot and killed by police during traffic stop on Mansfield Rd. identified by coroner
Stolen vehicle crashes into vacant house.
Thieves steal vehicle, crash it into vacant house near Jewella Avenue
A Caddo Parish man died after getting stuck between his barn and semi-truck.
Man dies after getting trapped between barn and semi-truck
Fatal crash generic
Saline woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Bienville Parish
Murder-suicide being investigated by Longview Police Department

Latest News

Dry today but staying cool
Austin's Monday Midday Weather Update
Mild afternoon ahead
Slightly warmer today but still below average
Mild afternoon ahead
Matt's morning weather update
Dry tomorrow, but not the rest of the week
Tracking and wet and chilly finish to April