Warmer today and staying dry; rain trending downward

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! We have some good news for the start of your workweek. Not only is it going to be warmer today compared to the weekend, but it will be dry as well. Also, the rain chances this week have trended significantly downward. Today, highs near 70 degrees are expected across the ArkLaTex. Sunshine during the afternoon hours is expected but there will still be some clouds present. Tonight lows will drop to the mid-50s. Despite the better-looking rain chances, we will remain below average all this week. As for tomorrow, only a slight chance for rain remains, it will be isolated at best, from what we can tell.

By midweek, a series of upper-level disturbances will arrive from the west bringing increasing storm chances across the ArkLaTex. Right now, any rain looks spotty with the best chances of more widespread storms likely Wednesday night into early Thursday. Overall our severe weather potential looks low but we could have some stronger storms on Wednesday that produce hail and wind, especially in our western zones.

Temperatures during this period will continue to run slightly below average with highs in the low to mid-70s. By the end of the week and into the weekend, another cold front will sweep southeast bringing more below-average temperatures. Highs by Saturday and Sunday will only reach the 60s and low 70s once again.

