Man dies after being shot by police during traffic stop at Mansfield Road at Valleyview Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man died after being shot by Shreveport police during a traffic stop, authorities confirm.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the traffic stop occurred at 9:31 p.m. Sunday (April 23) at Mansfield Road at Valleyview Drive.

The department’s community response unit was conducting the traffic stop when “a struggle ensued with an armed occupant of the vehicle” and he was shot, a police spokesperson said.

At least one Shreveport Fire Department medic unit was dispatched at 9:35 p.m.

The wounded man was taken to a Shreveport hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officer was injured.

At one point, police had at least 26 units on the scene at Mansfield at Valleyview.

KSLA News 12 has confirmed that Louisiana State Police has a detective at that location.

The Shreveport police spokesperson said state police are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

