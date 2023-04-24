Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Tips to teach children of all ages about saving money

Children learn financial habits from observation, instruction and practice
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Children start to form money habits as early as age 7, a University of Cambridge study found.

That’s why Michael Joyce, a financial advisor for Agili, is encouraging parents to start teaching their children the important of saving early. It can be as simple as getting them a piggy bank and filling it with loose change or money from chores.

When they become a teenager, Joyce suggested helping them open investment account. He said he helped his son put some money from his summer job into a Roth IRA.

“Part of this was teaching him about compound interest and how if you save this money today, how much it could be worth in the future,” he said.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has free financial lesson plans for parents and teachers, with topics geared for children as young as three through young adult.

Joyce said regardless the age, the goal is to teach your children to think about their future.

“And even for short-term things, if they want to buy a new Xbox or a bike, you know, teach them the benefit of saving some money, putting a little bit away to contribute towards those purchases,” he said.

Other resources to help teach your children about finances:

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being shot by Shreveport police during a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. April 23,...
Man shot and killed by police during traffic stop on Mansfield Rd. identified by coroner
Stolen vehicle crashes into vacant house.
Thieves steal vehicle, crash it into vacant house near Jewella Avenue
A Caddo Parish man died after getting stuck between his barn and semi-truck.
Man dies after getting trapped between barn and semi-truck
Fatal crash generic
Saline woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Bienville Parish
Man found dead on shore of Caddo Lake after fishing trip

Latest News

Coroner identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting
Coroner identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting
Man dies after being shot by SPD during traffic stop
Man dies after being shot by SPD during traffic stop
Man dead after officer-involved shooting on Mansfield Road
Man dead after officer-involved shooting on Mansfield Road
SFD extinguishes 2 fires on Drexel Street
SFD extinguishes 2 fires on Drexel Street
Man found dead on Caddo Lake
Man found dead on Caddo Lake