Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Student at C.E. Byrd charged with cyberbullying

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 16-year-old student at C.E. Byrd High School has been arrested after allegedly bullying another student online.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on March 31, detectives started an investigation after the 15-year-old victim got a social media message telling them to kill themselves. Detectives were able to track down the address of the suspect and determine the identity of the student who sent the message.

After talking to the suspect’s father, they agreed to meet at the high school, the sheriff’s office said. There, the 16-year-old student surrendered to officials. The student reportedly admitted to creating the social media account and sending the message.

The teen is facing a charge of cyberbullying and was released into the custody of their father.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being shot by Shreveport police during a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. April 23,...
Man shot and killed by police during traffic stop on Mansfield Rd. identified by coroner
Stolen vehicle crashes into vacant house.
Thieves steal vehicle, crash it into vacant house near Jewella Avenue
A Caddo Parish man died after getting stuck between his barn and semi-truck.
Man dies after getting trapped between barn and semi-truck
Fatal crash generic
Saline woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Bienville Parish
Man found dead on shore of Caddo Lake after fishing trip

Latest News

Coroner identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting
Coroner identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting
Man dies after being shot by SPD during traffic stop
Man dies after being shot by SPD during traffic stop
Man dead after officer-involved shooting on Mansfield Road
Man dead after officer-involved shooting on Mansfield Road
SFD extinguishes 2 fires on Drexel Street
SFD extinguishes 2 fires on Drexel Street
Man found dead on Caddo Lake
Man found dead on Caddo Lake