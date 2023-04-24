Student at C.E. Byrd charged with cyberbullying

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 16-year-old student at C.E. Byrd High School has been arrested after allegedly bullying another student online.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on March 31, detectives started an investigation after the 15-year-old victim got a social media message telling them to kill themselves. Detectives were able to track down the address of the suspect and determine the identity of the student who sent the message.

After talking to the suspect’s father, they agreed to meet at the high school, the sheriff’s office said. There, the 16-year-old student surrendered to officials. The student reportedly admitted to creating the social media account and sending the message.

The teen is facing a charge of cyberbullying and was released into the custody of their father.

