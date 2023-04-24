SPAR hosts acceptance festival to educate people about autism

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Parks and Recreation (SPAR) enhances people’s lives through parks, places, play, and programs. The organization also hosts summer camps, dances, and other community events.

Coming up on April 27 is SPAR’s Autism Acceptance Superhero Fun Festival. People are encouraged to attend to help increase their knowledge about autism. The festival will feature music, food, and various fun activities. It’ll be held at Princess Park Community Center (931 Baker St.) from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. For more details about the festival, call 318-673-7815.

On Monday, April 24, KSLA spoke with Theresa Jacobs, SPAR superintendent of therapeutics and recreation, about the benefits of the upcoming event.

Autism Acceptance Superhero Fun Festival (SPAR)

