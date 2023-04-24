Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

SPAR hosts acceptance festival to educate people about autism

People are encouraged to attend to help increase their knowledge about autism.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Parks and Recreation (SPAR) enhances people’s lives through parks, places, play, and programs. The organization also hosts summer camps, dances, and other community events.

Coming up on April 27 is SPAR’s Autism Acceptance Superhero Fun Festival. People are encouraged to attend to help increase their knowledge about autism. The festival will feature music, food, and various fun activities. It’ll be held at Princess Park Community Center (931 Baker St.) from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. For more details about the festival, call 318-673-7815.

On Monday, April 24, KSLA spoke with Theresa Jacobs, SPAR superintendent of therapeutics and recreation, about the benefits of the upcoming event.

Autism Acceptance Superhero Fun Festival
Autism Acceptance Superhero Fun Festival(SPAR)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being shot by Shreveport police during a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. April 23,...
Man shot and killed by police during traffic stop on Mansfield Rd. identified by coroner
Stolen vehicle crashes into vacant house.
Thieves steal vehicle, crash it into vacant house near Jewella Avenue
A Caddo Parish man died after getting stuck between his barn and semi-truck.
Man dies after getting trapped between barn and semi-truck
Fatal crash generic
Saline woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Bienville Parish
Man found dead on shore of Caddo Lake after fishing trip

Latest News

Shreveport Early Childhood Education scholarships available
Shreveport Early Childhood Education has childcare scholarships available, community event held to apply
SPAR hosts Autism Acceptance Superhero Festival
SPAR hosts Autism Acceptance Superhero Festival
Shreveport Early Childhood Education scholarships available
Shreveport Early Childhood Education scholarships available
McCurtain County Sheriff's Office
Protests continue in McCurtain Co. after release of controversial recording