Slightly warmer today but still below average

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a chilly start to the day across the ArkLaTex with wake up temperatures generally in the 40s. As we head through the day, our sky will become partly cloudy and temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 60s to near 70. While not as chilly as it was on Sunday, highs today will still be about 10 degrees below normal.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, we’ll see a repeat performance with highs again in the upper 60s and low 70s along with a mix of clouds and sun.

By midweek, a series of upper level disturbances will arrive from the west bringing increasing storm chances across the ArkLaTex. Right now, any rain looks spotty with the best chances of more widespread storms likely Wednesday night into early Thursday. Overall our severe weather potential looks low but we could have some stronger storms on Wednesday that produce hail and wind, especially in our western zones.

Temperatures during this period will continue to run slightly below average with highs in the low to mid 70s.

By the end of the week and into the weekend, another cold front will sweep southeast bringing more below average temperatures. Highs by Saturday and Sunday will only reach the 60s and low 70s once again.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.