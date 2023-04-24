Shreveport Early Childhood Education has childcare scholarships available, community event held to apply

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Early Childhood Education is helping families after the city allocated $3 million in funding for early childcare scholarships.

Shreveport Early Childhood Education is offering scholarships to families to help them pay for childcare after the organization received a $3 million grant from the city. (Shreveport Early Childhood Education)

Back in August of 2022, the city awarded $3 million to the organization for early childcare scholarships in 2023. The city will host two more community events in conjunction with the Community Foundation of North Louisiana (CFNLA) and Caddo Smart Start where families who qualify can apply for scholarships and learn about available community services.

EVENT DETAILS

APRIL 15

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bilberry Park Community Center

1902 Alabama Ave. SE

APRIL 29

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

AB Palmer Community Center

547 E 70th St.

On Monday, April 24, KSLA spoke with Lenard Adams, bureau chief of workforce development, and Pamela Crook, early childhood accountability specialist, about the importance of this funding.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.