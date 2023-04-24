Getting Answers
REPORT: SEC considering new significant punishments for storming football field

LSU fined after fans storm the field following win over Alabama in 2022.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference is looking at possibly taking away home games or forcing forfeiture for teams whose fans storm the field, according to Pat Forde with Sports Illustrated.

Forde described a scenario in which a team would be forced to play three-straight games at a rival if its fans celebrate a home win over that rival by rushing onto the field. He wrote it is one “possible sanction as the SEC searches for a stronger deterrent to field storming than six-figure fines.”

The conference created a group in November with the sole purpose of reviewing and updating policies on fans storming the field to enhance the safety of those fans and players.

LSU was fined $250,000 twice in 2022. Fans rushed the field after wins over Ole Miss and Alabama.

