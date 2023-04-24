Protests continue in McCurtain Co. after release of controversial recording

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The call for justice continues in McCurtain County on Monday, April 24, with another protest set to begin at 8:15 a.m.

Some officials in the county are under fire after the release of a controversial audio recording. The recording includes talk about lynchings, jokes about a house fire victim and a discussion about hiring a hitman to kill two McCurtain Gazette reporters. The conversation reportedly involved Sheriff Kevin Clardy, now-former County Commissioner Mark Jennings, Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix and sheriff’s Captain Alicia Manning.

This protest follows a rally that was held on Sunday.

Community leaders plan peaceful walk

Sunday’s rally organizer Dustin Goss says the event was about showing love to one another.

“Let’s support each other. Let’s not be nasty, let’s not be ugly. We got one life to live and let’s live it to the fullest/ Let’s take care of eachother.”

