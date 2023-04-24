Getting Answers
Protest held outside SPD after deadly officer-involved shooting

A protest was held outside the Shreveport Police Department Monday, April 24, 2023 after a man...
A protest was held outside the Shreveport Police Department Monday, April 24, 2023 after a man named Joseph Dewayne Taylor, 33, was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop the previous day.(KSLA)
By Tamer Knight, Angelia Allen and Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dozens of people gathered outside the headquarters of the Shreveport Police Department to protest Monday afternoon after a deadly officer-involved shooting the night before.

On Sunday, April 23, Joseph Dewayne Taylor, 33, was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop near the intersection of Mansfield Road and Valleyview Drive. On Monday, a number of his family members and others in the community gathered to protest.

