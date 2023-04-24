Man found dead on shore of Caddo Lake after fishing trip

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man’s body was discovered hanging out of his boat on Caddo Lake Sunday night.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, April 23, deputies were sent out to the north end of the parish about an unconscious person being found hanging halfway out of a boat. Just before 10 p.m., deputies found a 69-year-old man hanging out of his boat facedown in the water.

He was discovered near the 10000 block of Hart McFarland Road on the shore of Caddo Lake. Deputies say the man’s brother found him and told deputies he went looking for him when he didn’t come back from fishing.

Officials say no foul play is suspected in this case.

