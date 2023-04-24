Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man found dead on shore of Caddo Lake after fishing trip

(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man’s body was discovered hanging out of his boat on Caddo Lake Sunday night.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, April 23, deputies were sent out to the north end of the parish about an unconscious person being found hanging halfway out of a boat. Just before 10 p.m., deputies found a 69-year-old man hanging out of his boat facedown in the water.

He was discovered near the 10000 block of Hart McFarland Road on the shore of Caddo Lake. Deputies say the man’s brother found him and told deputies he went looking for him when he didn’t come back from fishing.

Officials say no foul play is suspected in this case.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being shot by Shreveport police during a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. April 23,...
Man shot and killed by police during traffic stop on Mansfield Rd. identified by coroner
Stolen vehicle crashes into vacant house.
Thieves steal vehicle, crash it into vacant house near Jewella Avenue
A Caddo Parish man died after getting stuck between his barn and semi-truck.
Man dies after getting trapped between barn and semi-truck
Fatal crash generic
Saline woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Bienville Parish
Murder-suicide being investigated by Longview Police Department

Latest News

Man dies after being shot by SPD during traffic stop
Man dies after being shot by SPD during traffic stop
SFD extinguishes 2 fires on Drexel Street
SFD extinguishes 2 fires on Drexel Street
Man dead after officer-involved shooting on Mansfield Road
Man dead after officer-involved shooting on Mansfield Road
RPSO investigating after a PPD officer involved shooting left one suspect dead (Sunday, April...
Three fatal officer-involved shootings over the weekend across Louisiana