Man arrested after reportedly leading police on chase, crashing car into house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to rob a business, leading police on a chase, then crashing his car into a home.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Sunday, April 23 around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress at a business in the 5500 block of Financial Plaza near Free Enterprise Drive. Officers on-scene say they spotted the suspect in a car and tried to pull him over. He reportedly refused to stop and a chase began.

The man, identified as Zachary Glass, 38, eventually crashed the car into a home in the 6200 block of South Lakeshore Drive near Marty Lane. Glass was arrested and charged with aggravated flight from an officer, hit and run (2 counts), and resisting arrest.

No injuries were reported during the incident, police say.

A similar incident happened just hours before at Jewella Avenue and Valley View Drive, where thieves crashed a stolen vehicle into a home.

