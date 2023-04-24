Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Livingston police shoot suspect following motorcycle chase

(Alonzo Small | Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place over the weekend in Livingston.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place in the 1100 block of Bluebird Avenue around 6:30 p.m. The report states that Livingston police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a driver suspected of riding a stolen motorcycle. The driver allegedly led officers on a brief pursuit before crashing the motorcycle and fleeing on foot.

Once they made contact with the suspect, the report states the officers used a Taser in an attempt to apprehend the suspect, but the Taser was ineffective. Officers said the suspect pulled a .40 caliber handgun from his boot before being shot by said officers.

The suspect was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare in Conroe in critical condition.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and more information will be updated as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being shot by Shreveport police during a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. April 23,...
Man shot and killed by police during traffic stop on Mansfield Rd. identified by coroner
Stolen vehicle crashes into vacant house.
Thieves steal vehicle, crash it into vacant house near Jewella Avenue
A Caddo Parish man died after getting stuck between his barn and semi-truck.
Man dies after getting trapped between barn and semi-truck
Fatal crash generic
Saline woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Bienville Parish
Murder-suicide being investigated by Longview Police Department

Latest News

Man dies after being shot by SPD during traffic stop
Man dies after being shot by SPD during traffic stop
Coroner identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting
Coroner identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting
Man dead after officer-involved shooting on Mansfield Road
Man dead after officer-involved shooting on Mansfield Road
SFD extinguishes 2 fires on Drexel Street
SFD extinguishes 2 fires on Drexel Street
Man found dead on Caddo Lake
Man found dead on Caddo Lake