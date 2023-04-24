Getting Answers
Hospital placed on temporary lockdown in Coushatta as deputies search for suspect

(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Coushatta Police officers responded to reports of shots being fired on Monday, April 24.

Officials say a man fired shots at a parked vehicle on Calvin Street. They say this incident isn’t random and stems from an ongoing domestic dispute.

The man fled the scene on foot and is believed to have headed in the direction of a wooded area behind the hospital. The hospital was placed on temporary lockdown as officials searched the area. At this time, the suspect has not been located.

