Governor Stitt calling for special election to fill McCurtain County commissioner seat

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered a special election be held to fill the vacancy of the District 2 county commissioner seat.

The seat was left open after Mark Jennings resigned on April 19. Jennings is reportedly one of the officials heard making controversial comments on a recently released audio recording.

A county commissioner who was reportedly recorded making racist and threatening remarks after a recent commission meeting has now resigned.

The filing period will be from May 1-3. The special primary election will be held on Tuesday, June 13. If a special primary election isn’t necessary, the special general election will also be on June 13.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.