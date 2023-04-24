Getting Answers
Governor Stitt calling for special election to fill McCurtain County commissioner seat

McCurtain Co. commissioner meeting held on April 24, 2023.
McCurtain Co. commissioner meeting held on April 24, 2023.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered a special election be held to fill the vacancy of the District 2 county commissioner seat.

The seat was left open after Mark Jennings resigned on April 19. Jennings is reportedly one of the officials heard making controversial comments on a recently released audio recording.

A county commissioner who was reportedly recorded making racist and threatening remarks after a recent commission meeting has now resigned.

The filing period will be from May 1-3. The special primary election will be held on Tuesday, June 13. If a special primary election isn’t necessary, the special general election will also be on June 13.

