Governor Stitt calling for special election to fill McCurtain County commissioner seat
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered a special election be held to fill the vacancy of the District 2 county commissioner seat.
The seat was left open after Mark Jennings resigned on April 19. Jennings is reportedly one of the officials heard making controversial comments on a recently released audio recording.
The filing period will be from May 1-3. The special primary election will be held on Tuesday, June 13. If a special primary election isn’t necessary, the special general election will also be on June 13.
