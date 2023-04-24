20-year-old Shreveport man arrested for home invasion

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old man is behind bars after reportedly breaking into someone’s home.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Saturday, April 22 around 4:30 p.m., officers were sent out to a house in the 3600 block of Greenway Place off Youree Drive about a burglary in progress. Dispatchers were told by the caller that a man was breaking into a home and had busted out a window.

Officers got there and contacted Camron Pratt, 20. Police say Pratt entered the home without permission, threatened the victim, and damaged the home. Pratt was arrested and charged with home invasion.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.