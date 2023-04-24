Getting Answers
20-year-old Shreveport man arrested for home invasion

Camron Pratt, DOB: 4/3/2003
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old man is behind bars after reportedly breaking into someone’s home.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Saturday, April 22 around 4:30 p.m., officers were sent out to a house in the 3600 block of Greenway Place off Youree Drive about a burglary in progress. Dispatchers were told by the caller that a man was breaking into a home and had busted out a window.

Officers got there and contacted Camron Pratt, 20. Police say Pratt entered the home without permission, threatened the victim, and damaged the home. Pratt was arrested and charged with home invasion.

