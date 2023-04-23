A wet and chilly pattern begins

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Showers are likely today and the temperatures are going to struggle. Light to moderate showers are expected throughout the entire day, beginning in the morning. Highs will struggle to reach the mid and upper-50s, some might hit the low-60s. It will be windy today with guests over 20 miles per hour likely through the day. Lows tonight will drop to the upper-40s with somewhat clearing skies across the ArkLaTex.

Monday will be dry but the temperatures will remain chilly with highs only reaching the mid and upper-60s. We’ll see some sunshine but it will likely be quite cloudy at times as well. Shower chances will increase Monday night and overnight into Tuesday. Rain chances continue, thanks to a slow-moving storm system, through Thursday. At this time, Friday and Saturday are looking dry, let’s hope that remains the case as we head through this week.

