Tracking and wet and chilly finish to April

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been a wet and ugly day across the ArkLaTex. The temperatures have struggled all day and the rain has also been off and on. The showers continue until around 8 PM this evening when they eventually trail off. Lows tonight will drop to the mid and upper-40s across the region. We will see some clearing overnight, but not much.

The work week will be bookended by two dry(ish, hopefully) days on Monday and Friday. Tomorrow will be warmer than today, but we will still stay below average with expected highs in the upper-60s and low-70s. We will see some sunshine tomorrow but a lot of cloud cover will be present. A stray shower wouldn’t be surprising, considering the pattern we are in, but it’s unlikely tomorrow.

Rain is likely Tuesday through Thursday and there is a low-end severe risk with this system. Any threat will likely be related to wind or flooding as we are looking to add another 3 inches to the April rain totals. Friday is looking dry for now with slightly warmer temperatures. The low-70s will be possible this entire week but it will be a struggle. Rain chances move back in on Saturday.

