Suspects steal vehicle, crashes into house near Jewella Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Suspects stole a vehicle and crashed it into a home near Jewella Avenue.

On April 23, around 11:44 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a suspicious vehicle report after a white BMW was stolen. The suspects tried to escape and crashed into a vacant home near Jewella Avenue and Valley View Drive.

Stolen vehicle crashes into home. (ksla)

After crashing into the house, the suspects fled from the vehicle on foot.

SPD says they are currently searching for the suspects so officers can detain them.

The owner of the vehicle arrived on the scene after being notified.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

