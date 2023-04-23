Saline woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Bienville Parish

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman veers off the roadway and crashes into a mailbox and tree, then her vehicle erupts into flames.

On April 22, just before 6 p.m., Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Highway 4, just east of Haysfield Road.

During the investigation, LSP discovered that a 2018 Kia Soul, driven by Shavon Sullivan, 57, was traveling east on LA Highway 4. For some reason, Sullivan’s Kia exited the roadway and struck a mailbox before crashing into a tree. As a result of the collision, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

Sullivan, who was properly buckled up, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Impairment is unknown at this time, so routine toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.