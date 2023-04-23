No. 9 Parkway advances to Regional round of Division I LHSAA baseball playoffs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Parkway brought the brooms along with their bats.

The Panthers sweep Covington in two games, with their 2-1 win, and advances to the Regional round of the LHSAA baseball playoffs.

Pitcher Colton Smith threw five strikeouts in a complete game effort. But, it was the late game heroics from Parkway’s Brandon Levy that allowed his team to take the lead.

With two runners on the bases in the top of the 6th inning, Levy raced towards home, as another baserunner was attempting to steal second.

Levy barely slid into home plate safely. Afterwards, celebrations erupted throughout the dugout. But, there was still work to do.

Technically, Parkway was the visiting team in Game 2 of the series. Smith was given the nod to finish the game in the bottom of the 7th. A game-ending double play sent Parkway to the Regional round, where they await St. Amant, beginning next Friday.

Parkway is vying for their first state championship, since 1998, during their days as a 4A program.

“We kind of set it up, " says Levy. “Had the mound visit. Went for an early steal. Just seeing if they would throw it over there and be aggressive. [It] worked out, went up 2-1.”

“It’s a team game, " says Smith. “When I walked back into the dugout I had my teammates supporting me, picking me up. Got a great coach. Really helps me out on the mound with confidence. Really just helps me stay in it.”

