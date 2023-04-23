Murder-suicide being investigated by Longview Police Department

LONGVIEW, Texas (KSLA) - Two people have been discovered dead after a supposed murder-suicide, and the Longview Police are investigating why.

On April 22, around 1:40 p.m., the Longview Police Department (LPD) responded to a call regarding a shooting at the 4300 block of Gregg Tex Road. When officers arrived, they discovered two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

When investigators arrive on the scene they determined that Michael Shane Headrick, 41, shot and killed Ashley Lynn Headrick, 33, before turning the weapon on himself.

The family has been notified.

The investigation is still active. If you have any information on this matter, please contact Longview Police Detectives at 903-237-1170.

Crime in the Ark-La-Tex >>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.