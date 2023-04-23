Benton walks-off Natchitoches Central to advance to Regional round of LHSAA baseball playoffs

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - All Benton needed was a sacrifice fly to send them to the next round of the LHSAA baseball postseason.

The Tigers stunned host Natchitoches Central, 5-4, to secure their spot in the Regionals against No. 4 Sam Houston.

20th ranked Benton sealed the deal, thanks to Kenner Lauterbach’s fly ball to left center field, allowing the go-ahead runner to cross home plate.

With the victory, Dane Peavy’s crew will travel to meet the Broncos on the road, beginning Friday at 6:00.

