Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting near LSU, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said detectives arrested a suspect on Friday, April 21, in connection with a deadly shooting at an off-campus apartment near LSU.

According to the spokesman, Darrius Janatsch, 21, was charged with second-degree murder for his alleged role in the shooting death of Tyren Henderson, 21.

Police said the deadly shooting happened on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at The Lark Baton Rouge Apartments on Burbank Drive near West Parker Boulevard.

The suspect’s arrest was a joint effort between BRPD and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.

Janatsch will also face additional charges from LSU police for unrelated incidents, according to BRPD.

