New Central Library opening in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The new Bossier Parish Central Library and History Canter is set to open this fall.

Back in October of 2022, the Library Board of Control approved plans to move forward on the construction for the new central library and history center complex.

“We have been planning this for a number of years. The planning started back in about 2015 or so, talking with the community and seeing what they looked for in a new library and seeing what we could do to make that happen,” Marissa Richardson, of Bossier Parish Library, said.

The Bossier City Library was built in the 1980s, which meant there was plenty of space for books, and shelving and reference materials. In short, the library needed a new 21st century facility to upgrade to; that includes a room for new computers.

“We are going to have about twenty computers in there, and we will have another room that is dedicated to training where we can give classes on how to use Microsoft Program, [and] how to right resumes and how to use emails, things like that,” Richardson explained.

The facility will also have a history center with new exhibits, designated spaces for teens and children, and even 3D printing. The facility is needed in order to have the opportunity for growth within the growing community.

The budget is approximately $9.5 million.

