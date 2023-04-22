Getting Answers
Man dies after getting trapped between barn and semi-truck

A Caddo Parish man died after getting stuck between his barn and semi-truck.
A Caddo Parish man died after getting stuck between his barn and semi-truck.
By Amia Lewis
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish man died Saturday after an unusual accident at his home.

On April 22, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the 10000 block of Buncombe Road just before 1:00 p.m. on a call of a man trapped between his semi-truck and his barn.

Officers say the man’s wife told them that they were moving his truck with their tractor into the barn. She said she didn’t realize her husband had left the vehicle while she was still pushing it with the tractor. Soon after, she discovered her husband pinned against the door in his truck and their barn.

That man was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he died from his injuries.

No one else was injured during this incident.

