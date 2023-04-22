Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Lyrids meteor shower activity to peak this weekend

FILE - The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern...
FILE - The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere after moonset and before dawn.(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sky watchers have an opportunity over the weekend to see one of the oldest known meteor showers.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration says the Lyrids meteor shower is active in 2023 for the second-half of April, but peak viewing is forecast between April 22 and April 23.

The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere after moonset and before dawn.

Approximately 18 meteors per hour could be counted during peak activity, according to NASA.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a three-vehicle wreck April 20 on southbound U.S. Highway 171 near Hillside...
One person dies in 3-vehicle crash in DeSoto Parish
Bobby Barrick and Barbara Barrick
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against McCurtain Co. officials
Storms likely the rest of the day
Strong storms becoming likely this afternoon
Anthony Bates
Man evading police since 2016 finally arrested for alleged attempted murder
LaDerrick Randle, DOB: 12/19/1990
Man wanted for attempted murder in Caddo Parish arrested in Bienville Parish

Latest News

The Supreme Court is protecting access to an abortion pill for now.
Major SCOTUS abortion decision made
The Bloomington police said officers arrived to find a man in the parking lot with a shotgun,...
Man with gun in custody after standoff near Mall of America
After visiting the address, deputies cited Matthew King and Jason Childs after both confessed...
2 men cited for communicating on emergency dispatch channel
The alleged threatening comments sparked outrage and protests in the city of Idabel.
Unity march planned in McCurtain Co.