Cool and wet conditions begin tomorrow

By Austin Evans
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! A nice day in the ArkLaTex for your Saturday with plenty of sunshine expected through the afternoon. Temperatures are going to stay lower than average with highs likely reaching the mid-70s across much of the region. Light shower chances move in late tonight north of I-30, which will lead to another day of rain chances tomorrow. Lows tonight will drop to the low-50s.

Some light rain or showers are likely to move through parts of the ArkLaTex during the day Sunday. The combination of the clouds and rain around will hold temperatures down with highs on Sunday only reaching the low 60s.

Some sun and dry weather are briefly back on Monday. Temperatures will only bounce back into the upper 60s for highs which is more than 10 degrees below average for this time of year. A slow-moving storm system will spread clouds back into the area starting on Tuesday. We’ll likely see off-and-on bouts of rain and storms through at least Thursday before starting to dry out again by next week. Temperatures will remain below average with highs mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s for highs and morning lows primarily in the 50s.

