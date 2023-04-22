Getting Answers
Cool temperatures and rain are on the way

By Austin Evans
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It has been a very nice day across the ArkLaTex with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures, especially mild compared to what is on the way. Some light showers are likely in the northern zones of the region this evening with lows across the area dropping to the low-50s as we head into your Sunday morning. The wind will pick up tonight and continue through Sunday.

Tomorrow showers are likely and the temperatures are going to struggle. Light to moderate showers are expected throughout the entire day, beginning in the morning. Highs will struggle to reach the mid and upper-50s, some might hit the low-60s. It will be windy tomorrow with guests over 20 miles per hour likely through the day.

Monday will be dry but the temperatures will remain chilly with highs only reaching the mid and upper-60s. We’ll see some sunshine but it will likely be quite cloudy at times as well. Shower chances will increase Monday night and overnight into Tuesday. Rain chances continue, thanks to a slow-moving storm system, through Thursday.

Storms ending later this afternoon
Storms still possible this afternoon

