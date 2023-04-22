Getting Answers
Bossier Arts Council celebrates its 43rd birthday

Happy Birthday to the Bossier Arts Council.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Arts Council celebrates 43 years of serving Bossier City, bringing resources, holding events, and uplifting local talent.

On April 22, the Bossier Arts Council (BAC) is celebrating its 43rd year serving Bossier City, Louisiana.

“There’s a lot of history in these walls and we’re happy to share that history with all of you who have supported us for these many years and, hopefully, for more years to come, “ says the BAC on it’s Facebook.

Back in October 2022, despite BAC’s involvement in helping develop and bring events to the East Bank District, the Bossier City Council nearly cut the BAC’s funding to manage the district through Ordinance 71. The City officials eventually reached an agreement with the Bossier Arts Council, allowing them to continue managing the area.

The current exhibition, The Sensory Show, is still available to view. Amazing pieces that can be felt or even smelled is still on display until April 30.

The BAC continues to provide events, art, art education, and culture to Bossier City and is asking for your donation as part of its Give for Good Campaign.

If you would like to support the art council, make a donation at https://www.giveforgoodnla.org/organiz.../bossierartscouncil.

