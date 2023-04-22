18-wheeler strikes two pedestrians, one dead

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Two people were struck by an 18-wheeler Saturday morning; one of them died.

On April 22, the Marshall Police Department was called to 5100 block of S. East End Blvd. just after 2 a.m. for a fatal a fatal truck-pedestrian crash.

When MPD and the Marshall Fire Department EMTs arrived at the scene, they discovered an 18-wheeler had struck two pedestrians. One man was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of family.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, and no charges were filed against him.

The investigation is ongoing.

