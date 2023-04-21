Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Tyler residents share damage pics, videos after tornado touchdown

Viewer submitted footage and images of the Thursday evening tornado in Tyler.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A tornado touched down in Tyler on Thursday evening, causing damage and destruction in its path.

A look at Tyler following tornado touchdown

The tornado appeared seemingly out of nowhere; the chance was predicted as very low early in the week, and even throughout Thursday. Suddenly, on Thursday evening, rotating winds popped up on the radar.

Picture of tornado beginning to form
Picture of tornado beginning to form(Adyz Briones)

Around 7:15 p.m., reports of sightings started to roll in. KLTV viewers sent in pictures and videos of the funnel cloud forming and moving across the town, which appeared to be crawling along at 20 m.p.h. or less.

Picture of Tyler tornado
Picture of Tyler tornado(Justin Champion)

Some reports have come in about damage to businesses and homes, but fortunately there have not been too many. Lloyd James Funeral Home was affected, with an awning having been ripped away by the powerful winds, and even handicap parking lot signs were twisted and bent from the storm.

Reports of transformers exploding came in from the West Grande area, as well as damage at Prosthetic Orthotic Associates on East Idel Street.

Damage caused by tornado at Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler
Damage caused by tornado at Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler(KLTV Staff)

Updated continue to come in about the progress of the storm and the damage it caused. KLTV urges you to stay in a safe space if you are in a warned area, as the severe weather was predicted to continue until late Thursday night and possibly into early Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a three-vehicle wreck April 20 on southbound U.S. Highway 171 near Hillside...
One person dies in 3-vehicle crash in DeSoto Parish
Bobby Barrick and Barbara Barrick
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against McCurtain Co. officials
Storms likely the rest of the day
Strong storms becoming likely this afternoon
LaDerrick Randle, DOB: 12/19/1990
Man wanted for attempted murder in Caddo Parish arrested in Bienville Parish
McCurtain County official resigns; more of the recording comes to light
New details arise from recording in which McCurtain officials discuss lynchings, hitman

Latest News

Community members say controversial recording not surprising
Community members say controversial recording not surprising
Louisiana State Police
3-vehicle crash in Stonewall leads to death of 79-year-old man
Emergency Supplies Tax-Free Weekend taking place across Texas
Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point, from...
Arkansas’ unemployment rate falls to 3%
LSU Shreveport
Four chosen as finalists for LSU chancellor