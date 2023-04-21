Tyler residents share damage pics, videos after tornado touchdown

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A tornado touched down in Tyler on Thursday evening, causing damage and destruction in its path.

A look at Tyler following tornado touchdown

The tornado appeared seemingly out of nowhere; the chance was predicted as very low early in the week, and even throughout Thursday. Suddenly, on Thursday evening, rotating winds popped up on the radar.

Picture of tornado beginning to form (Adyz Briones)

Around 7:15 p.m., reports of sightings started to roll in. KLTV viewers sent in pictures and videos of the funnel cloud forming and moving across the town, which appeared to be crawling along at 20 m.p.h. or less.

Picture of Tyler tornado (Justin Champion)

Some reports have come in about damage to businesses and homes, but fortunately there have not been too many. Lloyd James Funeral Home was affected, with an awning having been ripped away by the powerful winds, and even handicap parking lot signs were twisted and bent from the storm.

Reports of transformers exploding came in from the West Grande area, as well as damage at Prosthetic Orthotic Associates on East Idel Street.

Damage caused by tornado at Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler (KLTV Staff)

Updated continue to come in about the progress of the storm and the damage it caused. KLTV urges you to stay in a safe space if you are in a warned area, as the severe weather was predicted to continue until late Thursday night and possibly into early Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.