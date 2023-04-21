Getting Answers
Spring Green to be held from noon-4 p.m. April 21 at LaDowns

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Earth Day is Saturday. But if you can’t volunteer this weekend to spring clean for Earth Day, there are still other opportunities to contribute to.

For one, a spring cleaning event for Earth Day will be held Friday.

KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego sat down with Maggie Peairs and Patricia Manuel to hear more about the event that’s on April 21.

The Louisiana Downs event is a great way to clean out some clutter while helping out the environment.

