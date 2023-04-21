Peaceful protest planned in McCurtain Co.

Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
The alleged threatening comments sparked outrage and protests in the city of Idabel.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
IDABEL, Okla. (KSLA) - Community members of McCurtain Co. have planned a peaceful protest in light of the controversy surrounding the county’s officials.

An audio recording caught some distasteful comments made by officials. They spoke about lynchings, joked about a house-fire victim, and also talked about hiring a hitman to kill two McCurtain Gazette reporters. Now, this shaken community is searching for answers.

One community member says she fears for her life living in McCurtain County after hearing the disturbing audio recording.

“I didn’t even think in a million years we would see it happen in McCurtain County. I mean, we see it happen all around the world, but for this to happen in Idabel, this town is too small. I fear for my life being here because I don’t know if they, like I said, they can easily come to my house and mistake me for the wrong person and do something to me,” resident Marlisha Mosley said.

The McCurtain County community will gather Sunday, April 23 for a peaceful protest to spread love. The walk will begin at the old football field in Idabel at 1p.m.

