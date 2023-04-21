Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Officials make second arrest in shooting death of Calvin softball coach

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson and Madison Remrey
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A second arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of Calvin High School softball coach Chad Camp.

Camp was killed on Saturday, April 15. His 17-year-old son, Andrew, was arrested on a charge of manslaughter in relation to Camp’s death. Since the son’s arrest, a second person has been arrested in this case.

The Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan said Jessica M. Shea, 42, of Winnfield was arrested on Thursday, April 20.

Shea was booked in the Winn Parish Detention Center on one charge of obstruction of justice and four charges of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. No bond has been set.

Jordan said there is reason to believe Camp’s son, Andrew, was at Shea’s home the night of the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a three-vehicle wreck April 20 on southbound U.S. Highway 171 near Hillside...
One person dies in 3-vehicle crash in DeSoto Parish
Bobby Barrick and Barbara Barrick
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against McCurtain Co. officials
Storms likely the rest of the day
Strong storms becoming likely this afternoon
LaDerrick Randle, DOB: 12/19/1990
Man wanted for attempted murder in Caddo Parish arrested in Bienville Parish
McCurtain County official resigns; more of the recording comes to light
New details arise from recording in which McCurtain officials discuss lynchings, hitman

Latest News

Community members say controversial recording not surprising
Community members say controversial recording not surprising
Abbie Anderson and Rep. Mike Johnson
Loyola College Prep senior headed to U.S. Air Force Academy
Anthony Bates
Man evading police since 2016 finally arrested for alleged attempted murder
Louisiana State Police
3-vehicle crash in Stonewall leads to death of 79-year-old man