Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Narcan maker aims for $50 over-the-counter price

Emergent said in a statement Thursday that it is aiming for an out-of-pocket price of less than...
Emergent said in a statement Thursday that it is aiming for an out-of-pocket price of less than $50 for its Narcan now that the Food and Drug Administration allows for over-the-counter sales.(Emergent Biosolutions via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The maker of Narcan nasal spray is working to lower the cost of the life-saving product.

Emergent said in a statement Thursday that it is aiming for an out-of-pocket price of less than $50 for its Narcan now that the Food and Drug Administration allows for over-the-counter sales.

Its goal is to match the price that government agencies, nonprofits and first responders pay for the product, which is used to quickly treat opioid overdoses.

The wholesale price is $125.

Pricing for over-the-counter Narcan will be left to individual retailers.

Emergent aims to have Narcan available online and in stores by late summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a three-vehicle wreck April 20 on southbound U.S. Highway 171 near Hillside...
One person dies in 3-vehicle crash in DeSoto Parish
Bobby Barrick and Barbara Barrick
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against McCurtain Co. officials
Storms likely the rest of the day
Strong storms becoming likely this afternoon
LaDerrick Randle, DOB: 12/19/1990
Man wanted for attempted murder in Caddo Parish arrested in Bienville Parish
McCurtain County official resigns; more of the recording comes to light
New details arise from recording in which McCurtain officials discuss lynchings, hitman

Latest News

Community members say controversial recording not surprising
Community members say controversial recording not surprising
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of...
Manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin will be dismissed
LSU Shreveport
Four chosen as finalists for LSU chancellor
FILE - President Joe Biden is addressing environmental justice in remarks Friday.
Biden to sign order prioritizing ‘environmental justice’