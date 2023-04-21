Getting Answers
McCurtain County reporter sues, alleges officials impinged on his rights as a journalist

He claims his First Amendment rights to free speech and freedom of the press were violated
(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Jade Myers and Curtis Heyen
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — A McCurtain reporter is suing officials and agencies in the rural Oklahoma county, alleging that they violated his First Amendment rights to free speech and freedom of the press.

The civil petition was filed in federal court on March 6, the same date another reporter made an audio recording that’s now the center of controversy in McCurtain County. In it, a few key officials — including the sheriff, allegedly discuss lynchings and hiring a hitman to kill two reporters.

“Freedom of the press is the bedrock of democracy and human rights. Access to reliable and independent information is paramount,” says the petition filed by McCurtain Gazette reporter Christopher Lee Willingham.

“Journalists and reporters — who play an indispensable role in this — find themselves under pressure around the world and right here in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, as governments attempt to silence those who scrutinize their actions too closely,” the lawsuit continues. “Journalists and reporters may be victims of threats and harassment, yet the press provides a crucial service necessary for any democracy to function: accountability for public authorities.”

Willingham is seeking damages from the McCurtain County Commission, the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Kevin Clardy and sheriff’s investigator Alicia Manning.

The lawsuit claims in 2021 the newspaper began investigating multiple allegations at the sheriff’s office brought forward by former and current employees.

The newspaper’s investigation resulted in an eight-part series authored by Willingham and published between November 2021 and April 2022.

It covered several topics, including allegations of malfeasance at the sheriff’s office along with their reported refusal to disclose public crime reports to Willingham. When he asked for information about the death of Bobby Barrick, he cited difficulties by the newspaper in obtaining basic reports and received limited documentation.

The lawsuit claims that after the first few articles of the eight-part series were published, Clardy and Manning began investigating which office employees were speaking to the newspaper and were attempting to get a search warrant for Willingham’s phone. The sheriff reportedly threatened to fire anyone who talks to Willingham.

Willingham’s lawsuit also alleges that Manning, who is third in command at the sheriff’s office, unlawfully retaliated against him over the articles about the malfeasance allegations.

And the petition claims that she allegedly slandered him by telling a third party during a teleconference that Willingham exchanged marijuana for sexually explicit images of children from a man who had been arrested on child sex abuse image charges. Willingham’s lawsuit says those statements are both false and slanderous.

Willingham is seeking unspecified actual and punitive damages.

Below is Willingham’s lawsuit:

