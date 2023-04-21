Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
McCurtain Co. community members, mayor react to controversial audio recording

The alleged threatening comments sparked outrage and protests in the city of Idabel.
By Jasmine Franklin and Amia Lewis
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Idabel, Okla. (KSLA) - KSLA’s Jasmine Franklin spoke to the major and community members in McCurtain County, asking them how they feel about the alleged racist comments made by several of county’s officials.

All week long, more has been learned about the McCurtain County officials that a local newspaper caught on tape allegedly making some very disturbing comments. The audio was recorded by reporter Bruce Willingham, of Gazette-News. In the audio, you can hear county officials talking about lynchings, hiring hitman to kill two Gazette reporters, and them making jokes about a house fire victim, comparing her remains to barbeque.

A county commission meeting was held on March 6, and in this meeting, McCurtain County officials allegedly made racist and mocking comments.

Craig Young, the mayor of Idabel, says he was shocked to hear the audio recording of McCurtain County officials.

“I said, ‘oh my gosh, is this 2023 or is this 1800s, 1900s?’ Where are we going with this? It’s just sad for our community to know we have elected officials. I don’t respect those guys as leaders. I talked to a couple of them. I had a conversation with the county commissioner; he resigned. I had a conversation with the sheriff; he hasn’t resigned, but when I had a conversation with both of them, I asked them to resign,” Mayor Young said.

Kevin Stitt, the governor of Oklahoma, has also called for the county’s officials to resign after making those alleged racist and threatening remarks. So far, only Mark Jennings, District 2 commissioner, has resigned.

McCurtain Co. officials under fire for discriminatory remarks about African Americans, deceased fire victim & reporters
Okla. Sheriffs’ Assoc. suspends McCurtain sheriff, others amid investigation into alleged threatening & racist remarks

The McCurtain Gazette says they plan to release the full audio recording the night of Thursday, April 20.

