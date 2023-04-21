Man evading police since 2016 finally arrested for alleged attempted murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have arrested a man that has evaded capture since 2016.

On Sept. 5, 2016, officers responded to the 1000 block of Arkansas Avenue in response to a shooting. They found a gold vehicle outside with numerous bullet holes. Two people in the car told police that a man got out of a Tahoe and fired 20-40 rounds at them with a semi-automatic rifle. No one was injured.

After collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, officials identified Anthony Bates as the suspect. Investigators were able to obtain a warrant for his arrest for one count of second-degree murder. However, Bates was able to evade capture.

On Friday, April 21, he was finally taken into custody in the 1800 block of Pazman Street. Bates was found hiding under a bed inside a home. Michelle Jackson was also arrested for harboring a fugitive.

