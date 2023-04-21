Loyola College Prep senior headed to U.S. Air Force Academy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Abbie Anderson, a senior at Loyola College Prep in Shreveport, was accepted to both the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy. She has decided to attend the Air Force Academy after graduating high school in May.

She was nominated by Representative Mike Johnson.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity to attend the Air Force Service Academy, as this has been my goal for many years,” Anderson said. “This could not have been possible without Congressman Mike Johnson’s nomination, my LCP community, and my family’s unwavering support.”

It’s no easy task to get into the Service Academies. The application process examines a student’s academic and extracurricular history, leadership roles, and physical fitness test results. Applicants must also be nominated. In Anderson’s case, she was nominated by President Joe Biden, as well as Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy.

Abbie Anderson, a senior at Loyola College Prep, will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy in the fall. (Loyola College Prep)

“It is a true testament to Abbie’s character, intellect, and abilities that she received appointments to both the Naval and Air Force Academies,” Rep. Johnson said. “She is an exceptional individual, and I was honored to nominate her to become a part of America’s next generation of military leaders. We are grateful for her love of country and willingness to serve.”

Anderson was also named Loyola Prep’s Student of the Year; she maintains a GPA of 4.4. She also is a leader on the school’s volleyball team. She has gotten several athletic awards throughout her school career.

Outside of school, Anderson has served on the Civil Air Patrol for the last four years, in roles such as cadet, captain, training flight commander, and public affairs officer. In 2021, she was named Squadron Cadet of the Year and got the 2021 FAA Fixed Wing Powered Flight Solo.

“Abbie is an exceptional student, and we are unbelievably proud of her accomplishments at Loyola,” said Anna Beth Clark, director of admissions at Loyola College Prep. “To receive appointments at both Academies is something that not many high school students can achieve. Not only is she intelligent, but she is incredibly mature for her age and a natural leader. She is going to achieve great things, and her Loyola family will support her every step of the way.”

In addition to her other accomplishments, Anderson also has received an Air Force ROTC Type 1 scholarship, which provides full tuition and a monthly stipend for four years to study at any major college or university that offers Air Force ROTC.

“I want to thank Loyola for getting me to where I am today. The Academies examine a potential candidate’s well-roundedness through academics, extracurriculars, and leadership and Loyola created an environment where I could grow in each aspect in one place. The support system Loyola has provided for me has helped me to determine the direction of my future,” Anderson said.

Anderson will begin at the Air Force Academy, located in Colorado Springs, Colo., this summer with basic training. Classes will begin in the fall.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.