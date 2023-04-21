Getting Answers
LGBTQ youth summit held to focus on health concerns, resources in Shreveport-Bossier area

Happening April 22 from noon until 2 pm is the LGBTQ youth summit.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Public Health will be holding an event Saturday that focuses on promoting education and resources in the Shreveport-Bossier area for the LGBTQ community.

The summit will be held on April 22 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in Louisiana State University of Shreveport’s ballroom.

Topics will focus on health concerns of young people and how to address them. According to a survey from the 2021 Youth and Young Adults’ Health in Shreveport, La., young people in the area have more issues dealing with sexual health and mental health.

Arien Ragster, senior program coordinator at Louisiana Public Health, sat down with KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego to give her more details about the event.

Click here for the Eventbrite link to sign up.

