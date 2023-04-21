Gladys Morris Stone Soup luncheon raises funds for The Salvation Army

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Returning after a two-year hiatus, the Gladys Morris Stone Soup fundraiser is raising money for The Salvation Army’s programs.

On April 20, the Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxilary held its Glady Morris Stone Soup Fundraiser from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 400 East 6th Street, Texarkana.

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary began the “Gladys Morris” Stone Soup luncheon over 35 years ago to help fund programs sponsored by the local Salvation Army. Over the past two years, the event was canceled as a result of restrictions due to the pandemic. Officials say this was a simple meal but the event was major for the army.

“We had two years where we were out so this will be our starter event and we believe that this year we are going to raise a little bit of money. We are also telling the community we are back and really spread the word that this is for the children for these children to have the opportunity they never have,” says Clara Gomex of the Salvation Army.

Tickets for the event cost $10. Attendees receive a bowl of taco soup, Texas toast, salad, dessert, and a drink.

The Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary of Texarkana started in 1985 and is celebrating 37 years of service to the community. The group of women volunteer their time, skills, and talents to further the mission of the Salvation Army.

Funds raised from the event will support the Center of Hope homeless shelter, The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, and a Summer camp for disadvantaged children.

