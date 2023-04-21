Four chosen as finalists for LSU chancellor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The field of potential candidates for LSU Shreveport Chancellor is down to four candidates.

Each finalist will visit the campus over the next two weeks to meet with faculty, staff and students, before interviewing with LSU System President William F. Tate IV.

Finalists:

Gregory Ford - Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs for Southern University at New Orleans

Kimberly McLeod - Associate Vice President of Economic & Academic Development at Texas A&M University Commerce

Russell Porter - Deputy Ethics Officer & Vice President for Research and Economic Development at Texas A&M University System

Robert Smith - Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs at Valdosta State University

