Emergency Supplies Tax-Free Weekend taking place across Texas

(KTRE)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - This year’s Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend begins Saturday, April 22.

Signed into law in 2015, the weekend allows Texans the chance to purchase certain emergency preparation supplies tax-free online or in person.

“One of the best ways for Texans to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their property in the event of severe weather is to have an appropriate stock of emergency supplies on hand,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “This weekend, I encourage all Texans to take advantage of tax-free purchases on emergency supplies, like first aid kids and fire extinguishers, so that they can be prepared for any potential severe weather threats that may come their way.”

QUALIFYING PURCHASES

  • Less than $3,000
    • Portable generators
  • Less than $300
    • Emergency ladder
    • Hurricane shutters
  • Less than $75
    • Axes
    • Batteries
    • Non-electric can openers
    • Carbon monoxide detector
    • Non-electric coolers & ice chests
    • Fire extinguishers
    • First-aid kits
    • Fuel containers
    • Ground anchor systems & tie-down kits
    • Hatchet
    • Artificial & reusable ice products
    • Lanterns, flashlights, candles
    • Cell phone batteries & chargers
    • Portable radios
    • Smoke detectors
    • Tarps & plastic sheeting

NON-QUALIFYING PURCHASES

  • Medical masks or face masks
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Any kind of glove
  • Toilet paper
  • Batteries for vehicles & boats
  • Camping stoves
  • Camping supplies
  • Chainsaw
  • Plywood
  • Extension ladders
  • Stepladders
  • Tents
  • Repair or replacement parts for emergency prep supplies
  • Services for emergency prep supplies

The holiday ends on Monday, April 24.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

