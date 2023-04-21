Emergency Supplies Tax-Free Weekend taking place across Texas

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - This year’s Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend begins Saturday, April 22.

Signed into law in 2015, the weekend allows Texans the chance to purchase certain emergency preparation supplies tax-free online or in person.

“One of the best ways for Texans to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their property in the event of severe weather is to have an appropriate stock of emergency supplies on hand,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “This weekend, I encourage all Texans to take advantage of tax-free purchases on emergency supplies, like first aid kids and fire extinguishers, so that they can be prepared for any potential severe weather threats that may come their way.”

QUALIFYING PURCHASES

Less than $3,000 Portable generators

Less than $300 Emergency ladder Hurricane shutters

Less than $75 Axes Batteries Non-electric can openers Carbon monoxide detector Non-electric coolers & ice chests Fire extinguishers First-aid kits Fuel containers Ground anchor systems & tie-down kits Hatchet Artificial & reusable ice products Lanterns, flashlights, candles Cell phone batteries & chargers Portable radios Smoke detectors Tarps & plastic sheeting



NON-QUALIFYING PURCHASES

Medical masks or face masks

Cleaning supplies

Any kind of glove

Toilet paper

Batteries for vehicles & boats

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaw

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency prep supplies

Services for emergency prep supplies

The holiday ends on Monday, April 24.

