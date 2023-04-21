Getting Answers
‘Dance His High Praise’ sautés into 14th annual performance

Dance His High Praise to hit the stage of The Strand, on April 22.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dance groups from Grambling State University and Shreveport are teaming up to present the 14th annual “Dance His High Praise.”

The Orchesis Dance Company along with Legacy Dance Studio will fill The Strand Theatre with inspirational song, dance, and scripture.

Vincent Williams says the dancers have been rehearsing hard to make this an excellent show.

“Every day since January they’ve been working. They’re ready and I’m excited. I think the whole city is excited.”

Before the ballet begins, 12 Extensions of Excellence awards will be presented to people in the ArkLaTex who have given back to the community.

The ballet is presented by Extensions of Excellence Performing Arts Inc. and will take place on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. Click here to get tickets!

